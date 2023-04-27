One killed, two seriously injured in accident

Jeep collides with motorcycle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A speeding Bolero jeep hit the two wheeler head on leaving one person dead and two others seriously injured. The incident took place near Bhavan village at 11:30 pm on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Madhukar Nikalje (45, Godri, Bhokardan).

According to the information, Nikalje along with Arun Ingle (45, Sillod) and Syed Afzal Akbar (34, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) were heading to Amthana for work. Meanwhile, a bolero coming from Sillod hit their motorcycle. Nikalje died on the spot, while the other two were seriously injured. The injured were admitted to the sub-district hospital at Sillod. A case was registered in the Sillod rural police station.