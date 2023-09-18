One should not be biased while understanding history

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Hyderabad Liberation Struggle is a unique incident in which people of the same area fought for independence twice. One should not have a selfish attitude while understanding the history of the struggle,” said Nishikant Bhalerao, a senior journalist.

He was speaking in a programme organised on 'Marathwada Mukti Sangram Day' in D Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy as part of its 75th year's celebration on Sunday.

Earlier in the morning, the flag was hoisted on the lawns opposite to main administrative building by Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

VC Dr Yeole presided over the lecture. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, Management Council members Dr Kashinath Deodhar and Dr Bharat Khandare, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale and Student Development Board Director Dr Mustajeb Khan were present.

Bringing to light many incidents of the liberation struggle, Nishikant Bhalerao said martyrs received strong support from women of their families. Earlier, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath made an introductory speech. Parag Hase conducted the proceedings while registrar Dr Sakhle proposed a vote of thanks. VC Dr Yeole also spoke.