One-sided love turns into harassment; youth’s threats force girl to consider quitting studies

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A college friendship took a dangerous turn when a 21-year-old girl faced harassment from a youth she once trusted. What began as a simple acquaintance soon made her uncomfortable, prompting her to distance herself.

But Hemant Kakad (Satara), refused to accept the rejection and started stalking her out of one-sided affection. His constant pressure and attempts to control her made it difficult for her to leave home, pushing her to the brink of dropping out of her studies. Chikalthana police arrested Hemant after the girl filed a complaint, police inspector Ravikiran Darwade said. The girl, who lives with her family in the Chikalthana police station area, had stopped communicating with Hemant in February 2025. She had clearly told him she did not wish to continue any contact, and her family had also asked his family to intervene. But Hemant continued following her and threatening her, saying he would not let her marry anyone else and would even kill her future husband.

-------------

Followed her on the road; chased her younger brother

The harassment intensified on 29 November when Hemant, along with his friend Prakash Ratan Jogdand, chased the girl’s younger brother. Around midnight, Hemant went to her house, created a ruckus, and threatened to leak her photographs online. Police reached the spot immediately after receiving the complaint and arrested Hemant. He has been sent to judicial custody. Police said he already has a previous case registered at Satara police station. Police sub inspector Shrinivas Dhule is investigating further.