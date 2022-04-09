'One Station One Product' scheme launched to promote local handicrafts

Aurangabad, April 9:

South Central Railway (SCR) has launched an initiative of 'One station One Product', aimed at making the railway stations a sales and promotional hub for local products. The initiative has been taken five major stations over SCR at Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Vijayawada, Guntur and Aurangabad Stations.

One Station One Product scheme was announced during the budget 2022-23. It is being implemented for a duration of 30 days (in two spells of 15 days each) starting from April 9 to May 7, at the 5 stations. Paithani Sarees and Himroo shawls will be available for sale for the traders under the scheme for the passengers at Aurangabad Railway Station.

Applications were called from local persons/Artisans/traders/etc who are interested in promoting local indigenous products. The scheme received an overwhelming response and the traders were selected for promoting the sarees and shawls at the railway Station. The initiative will promote the local handicrafts of Paithani and Himroo sarees and shawls for the next fortnight.

Station manager L K Jakhade, Raju Rai, T Mohan and others were present during the inauguration of the initiative.

At Secunderabad, local products like freshwater pearl jewellery and Hyderabadi Bangles will be promoted. Pochampalli Handlooms and Textiles at Kacheguda, Kondapalli Toys and Handicrafts at Vijaywada, Tenali Handloom Textiles and Mangalagiri Sarees, Jute and Banana Fibre products at Guntur and Kalamkari, Handicrafts and wood carvings at Tirupati.