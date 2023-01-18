Online evaluation begins in Bamu

Aurangabad:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has started online scanning and evaluation of answer books first time in its history, to declare results on time.

In the first phase, answer books of postgraduate and professional courses (like Engineering and Pharmacy) will be assessed online.Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole inaugurated the ‘Digital Evaluation Centre (DEC)’ at Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Pariksha Bhavan on Wednesday for assessing the answer books online.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation, deputy registrar Dr Pratap Kalwant, director of UNIC Dr Pradeep Yannawar, and centre chief Dr Omprakash Jadhav were present.

A total of 3,000 answer books will be scanned daily on the 15 computers while teachers concerned will assess them online at the library of university.

VC also visited the library to see inspect the assessment. Librarian Dr Dharmaraj Veer, Dr Satish Padme, Gajanan Khriste and others were present.

Box

Online evaluation for fast result: VC Dr Yeole

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that he had started ‘DEC’ in Nagpur and Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University of

Ramtek as in-charge VC. “It is a matter of joy that the third centre was started in Bamu. This will help to bring transparency and speed in the result declaration,” he added. Deputy registrar Sanjay Kawde, Arvind Bhalerao, Milind Gangawne and others were present.