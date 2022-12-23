Online penalty for committing inadvertent driving mistakes

Many people do not know how to pay this online penalty, or they ignore it despite knowing it. However, ignoring online challans can be costly. The next time you are caught by a police officer or an RTO anywhere in the country, your pocket may go down while paying the earlier fine and the new fine. That is why there is a need to get rid of anxiety by paying the fines on time.

Fines are imposed by the police or RTOs for a variety of reasons, including failing to obey traffic signals while driving a two-wheeler or four-wheeler, failing to wear a helmet, speeding, parking in prohibited areas, and so on. With this penalty process now online, the fine you get is attached to your vehicle number, and a message is sent to your phone. Then it is noticed that there was a mistake, or even if there was no mistake, the fine is applied.

Visit the website: Mahatrafficechallan.gov.in, and you will see the E-Challan Payment Maharashtra State on the screen. On this screen, for the first time, you see two options, the vehicle number and the invoice number, of which you have to choose the vehicle number. After selecting this option, and entering the vehicle number, you have to type the last four digits of the chassis number here. Also, the second column is of a view, underneath which there is an eye sign, by clicking on that icon, you can see the details of that movement. It shows the challan number, date of movement, driving licence number, vehicle number, payment status, invoice money, place of movement, evidence, and reasons for the drive.

Such a fine is paid: After opening the website page, you have to tick the fine, click the select e-challan button, and click the here to pay button on it. Following that, you must read the payment's Terms and Conditions and Security Policy (Terms and Conditions and Security Policy) and then click the Agree button.Then, on the "pay now" button on the right-hand side, you have to click on the "payment through the bill desk" option. Payment can be made through a credit card, debit card, or QR code option.

The receipt is also received immediately: The screen for "payment success" will appear when the payment is complete. After clicking on that green line, you will see the payment receipt. The receipt can also be downloaded later. You can then go back to the website and see the status by entering the vehicle number and challan number. Apart from this, one can also go to any traffic police station on the road and get rid of the fine by paying it through their e-challan machine