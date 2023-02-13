Online property tax collection goes up by Rs 11.77 crore

- 5 pc discount in general tax to encourage online payment from 2023-24.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The growing trend of paying property tax and water tax of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) online is gaining momentum as the civic body recorded an increase in property tax collection by Rs 11.77 crore compared to the last financial year.

According to the e-governance section headed by deputy commissioner Aparna Thete and system manager Adil Siddiqui, “The AMC through online has recorded a collection of Rs 21.92 crore (including property and water tax) made by 21,979 property-holders in the last 11 months of the current financial year (from April 1, 2022, to February 12, 2023). It includes Rs 19.34 crore in property tax from 18,002 property holders and Rs 2.56 crore from 3,977 connection holders. The section further highlights the collection of property tax during the same above tenure in the last financial year (2021-22) was Rs 7.56 crore by 17,251 properties. If the collection is compared, the AMC has received Rs 11.77 crore more in its exchequer, this year. Besides, there is an increase in payments by 751 property-holders compared to last year’s figure.”

Box

Miles to go….5 pc discount from 2023-24

As per the record, there are 2,90,379 registered properties and 1,28,569 registered water connections in the nine zones of the city. Meanwhile, the AMC will have to intensify the campaign to encourage more and more citizens to pay their taxes online to avoid standing in long queues and wasting their time and energy. The AMC will be offering a 5 per cent discount in general tax from the 2023-24 financial year, said the sources in the section.

Boxxxx

Touching magic figure of Rs 100 cr

The collection of taxes is made at the nine zones and the AMC headquarters (10 centres) from April 1, 2022, to February 12, 2023, includes Rs 80.89 crore property tax from 71,836 property-holders and Rs 17.51 crore water tax from 26690 property-holders. The total collection so far is around Rs 99 crore. The sources say that the AMC hopes to touch the magic figure of Rs 100 crore by tomorrow.