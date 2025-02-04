Online registration date for LLB-5-yr-CET extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has extended the last date of registration of the Maharashtra LLB-five years-common entrance test (Mah-LLB-5-yrs-CET) up to February 18.

The online application form submission process commenced on January 3 while its last date was February 3.

The State CET Cell office received a request from candidates and parents regarding an extension to the form filling of CET 2025 for the courses.

Hence, considering the academic interest of the candidates, CET Cell has decided to give the first extension for online registration and application form filling for the course up to February 18.

If a candidate has any query regarding the application form, he/she should send the mail (cethelpdesk@maharashtracet.org) or raise the query through the candidate help module.