Online registration process for 11th Std begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The online centralised admission process for the 11th standard began on Monday for the academic year 2025-26. The last date of online registration is June 3.

It may be noted that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the result of the SSC on May 13.

The admission process was to commence on May 21, however, it did not because of technical problems. Registration started today. For the first time, the State level online centralised admission process is being implemented for the 11th standard admissions. Students will be able to enrol a minimum of one and a maximum of ten preferences of Junior Colleges.

--The provisional general merit list will be displayed on June 5

--Candidates can submit grievances about the list on June 6 and 7

--Preparation of merit list of eligible candidates (CAP Round-1) on June 9

--The seats will be allotted on June 10.

--Students are to click (proceed for admission) if accepted with allotted junior college between June 11 and 18

--Students registered in State so far—2,58,887

--Number of colleges in State—9,338

--CAP intake-- 18,74,935

--Quota intake-- 2,13,355

--Total intake of State--20,88,290