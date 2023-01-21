Only 1 student on 1 bench in SSC-HSC exams; carrying mobile banned

Aurangabad: The officers of the Secondary Education Department instructed the headmasters and principals to allow only one student’s sitting arrangement at one bench in the examinations hall of SSC and HSC.

They were speaking in a meeting of headmasters and principals conducted at Ravindranath Tagore Hall of Deogiri College on Thursday.

Extension officers Ramesh Thakur, J V Choure, Dilip Shirsath, Sitaram Pawar and Avad Chaus guided the participants for holding the examinations in a copy-free manner in the meeting. The headmasters were informed that, unlike last year, sitting arrangements for students should not be made in a pendal.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has already announced the schedule of the 10th and 12th examinations.

The practical examinations will commence soon. The State Board has started preparations from the examinations' point of view. This year, there will be no home centre. The registration process for the examination is still underway.

Exams under CCTV surveillance

Extension officer J V Choure said that those schools and junior colleges which do not have Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras should be installed at least three cameras before the examinations. The principals and HMs were also asked to make available potable water, a generator and washrooms.

No mobile at centres

The officers informed the meeting that except for centre chiefs, no other person would possess a mobile phone at the centre. Also, a teacher should not be given invigilation on the day of his subject’s paper.