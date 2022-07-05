Only 25 per cent of the average rainfall in Marathwada till date

Double sowing crisis if there is no heavy rain

Aurangabad, July 5:

Annual average rainfall of Marathwada is 679 mm. In comparison, 164 mm rains have been recorded in the division till June end. This is 25 percent rainfall. Last year, the average rainfall was 35 percent, accelerating the sowing. Low rainfall this year has affected kharif sowing. If there is no heavy rain, there is a possibility of a double sowing crisis in the division.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took an online review of crop and rainfall in the division on July 1. He had expressed concern over low rainfall. Compared to the last three years, Aurangabad and Jalna, Beed and Nanded district have not received satisfactory rainfall this year. Last year till today, Marathwada had received 204 mm of rain. Due to 25 per cent more rainfall than the average in June and July, sowing and water storage was satisfactory in all dams and rivers. This year, however, the rains have been dodging Marathwada.

District wise rainfall in the division (Till date):

In Aurangabad district, the annual average rainfall is 25 per cent as against 581 mm, in Jalna district it is 27 per cent as against the annual average of 503 mm.

In Beed district the annual average is 30 percent as against 506 mm, in Latur district it is 22 per cent as against the annual average of 706 mm.

Osmanabad district has received average rainfall of 203 per cent as against 603 mm, while Nanded district has got 26 per cent with an against average of 814 mm.

Parbhani district has received 21 per cent rainfall as against the annual average of 761 mm, while Hingoli district has received 24 per cent rainfall as against the annual average of 795 mm.