Work under the Matoshree Panand road scheme moving at snail's pace

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Matoshree Panand road scheme, which was launched by the government to provide access roads to farms, has been slow to take off in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Only 59 out of 1,539 roads have been completed in the last seven months.

This year, the district has been affected by drought, and the Zilla Parishad (ZP) deputy chief executive officer Anupama Nandanvankar said that this is one of the reasons for the delay in the works. She also said that there is no dearth of funds or laborers for the project, but the works were stopped for some time due to the strike of the block development officers and gram rojgar sevaks.

Panand roads are traditional access roads leading to farms, and they are often washed away due to rain. The Matoshree Gram Samruddhi Panand road scheme was launched to address this issue, and to make it easier for farmers to transport their produce to the market and to take machinery to their farms.

However, the progress of the scheme has been slow, and only 59 roads have been completed so far. This is a matter of concern for farmers, who are facing difficulties in transporting their produce to the market and in taking machinery to their farms. The government needs to take steps to expedite the works of the Matoshree Panand road scheme, so that farmers can benefit from it at the earliest.