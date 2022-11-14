Only ‘Ayushman card holders to get free treatment

Aurangabad: The officers from Health Department urged people to obtain ‘Ayushman Card’ to get free treatment under Pradhan Mantri Jan Aryoga Yojana (PMJAY) and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY).

One gets free treatment up to Rs 3.50 lakh under PMJAY while beneficiaries of MJPJAY are free given treatment up to Rs 1.50 lakh.

Health Machinery said that those who are from economically weaker sections of society and wish to take free treatment should obtain Ayushman Card.

After the survey, a list of eligible beneficiaries from the district was prepared. Those whose names are on the list of Ayushman Bharat Yojana can apply for the Ayushman card at any common service centre. The citizens whose names are not on the list can avail of MJPJAY. With the incorporation PMJAY and MJPJAY, a patient will get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

Free treatment available at 36 hospital

A total of 36 hospitals from the district offer free treatment under both schemes. The hospitals included Government Medical College and Hospital, Government Cancer Hospital and District Civil Hospital.

1.75 citizens obtained card

More than 1.75 lakh beneficiaries obtained a ‘Golden Card' in the district and can get treatment free up to Rs 5 lakh under both schemes.

4.60 L beneficiaries

Additional district health officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar said that there are 4.60 lakh beneficiaries in the district as per the survey. He said that around 38 per cent of beneficiaries (1.75 lakh) have the golden card.