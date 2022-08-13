OPD services for urinary disorders patients to begin on Aug 18

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

With the availability of the second superspecialist in the super-speciality wing of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the expensive treatment for urinary disorders will be provided to common people at government rates.

After seven years of waiting, Dr Venkat Gite has joined the Super-specialty bloc as the Head of the Department of Urology. The Out Patients Department (OPD) services will start on August 18 to patients referred by the Surgery Department of the GMCH.

The Super-specialty Bloc (SSB) was set up to provide facilities like Neurosurgery, Neurology, Nephrology, Urology, Burning Unit and Cardio Vascular and Thoracic Surgery

(CVTS) under one roof to bring the expensive treatment of various diseases within reach of the general public through this wing.

During the Covid situation, it seemed that the main purpose of this project was lost. There was a fear of SSB’s privatisation. But with the assurance given by the Chief Minister during his visit to the city, there will be no privatisation. The CVTS superspecialist has joined the wing and has been providing OPD services for the last four months.

A total of 95 per cent of the work of the Catheterisation Laboratory (Cath Lab) has been completed and the necessary materials will be available in the next three days. Dr Sudhir Chaudhary, the officer on special duty (OSD) of the Superspeicality bloc is trying to make available the Cath Laboratory in the next ten days.

Dr Sudhir Chaudhary said that Dr Venkat Gite joined as a superspecialist. “As the registration of patients is not done in the Superspeciality wing, the superspecialist will serve the patients referred by the doctors of the Surgery department. Efforts are underway to set up an operation theatre and a cath lab in the near future,” he added.