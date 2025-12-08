Open poetry recitation and story writing competition announced

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An open poetry recitation and story writing competition has been organised on Thursday, 25th, at 2 pm at Gandhi Bhavan, Samarthnagar, as part of the upcoming Progressive Literary Convention. Separate prizes have been announced for both poetry and story categories; First Prize: Certificate, memento, and Rs 1111; Second Prize: Rs 777; Third Prize: Rs 555; along with two consolation prizes including a certificate and memento.

As per the rules, participants may present one self-written poem, with a duration of 3 to 4 minutes. For the story writing competition, entries must be original and within a limit of 3,000 words. The results and prize distribution will take place during the Progressive Literary Convention in the presence of dignitaries, the organisers said. Interested participants have been urged to contact the coordinators for registration.