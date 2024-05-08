Opening ceremony of Mahaveer Multi Specialty hospital on May 10

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahaveer Multi Specialty Hospital is set to open its doors on May 10 in Connaught Place, Cidco, near Old BMC Bank. The new facility boasts a team of experienced medical specialists, advanced technology, and high-quality services.

Mahaveer Hospital offers a comprehensive range of services under one roof, including 24-hour emergency services, world-class infrastructure, 9 specialized and modular operating rooms, Cathlab, Dialysis center, Holistic wellness center, Panchakarma facility, Robotic physiotherapy unit, State-of-the-art radiology with MRI, CT scan, and ultrasound, intensive care unit (ICU), Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), Super deluxe and sharing deluxe rooms and expert staff providing seamless service and cashless facilities.

President Paras Ostwal and director Prashant Desarda of Mahaveer Hospital highlighted their commitment to providing cutting-edge healthcare services and high-quality medical infrastructure.