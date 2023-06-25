Ophthalmologists suggests guidelines for government on children's vision

Two day conference ‘SPOSICON 2023’ concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ophthalmologist association, Marathwada ophthalmologist society, and Maharashtra ophthalmologist society in collaboration with the National Association of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus organized a two-day national conference 'SPOSICON' in the city. The conference concluded on Sunday. Ophthalmologists from across the country gave guidance on various topics, including increasing the number of spectacles in children, astigmatism, and blindness in children.

One of the significant issues discussed in the conference was the use of mobile phones for studying. Even after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, children continue to use mobile phones for studying. The ophthalmologists suggested that mobile phones should not be used for studying as it can affect children's vision adversely. They recommended that children's vision should be preserved, and guidelines should be set by the government for measuring vision impairment and spectacles in children.

Dr Vaishali Une, ophthalmologist and organizing secretary, suggested that children who do not want glasses should be allowed to play outdoor games. Research conducted in Singapore has shown that playing in the sun for half an hour benefits children's eye health. She also recommended that children under two years of age should not be given mobile phones and that children should not be given mobile phones while eating or crying.