Opposition to Satish Chavan from party and MVA allies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) announced the candidacy of sitting MLC Satish Chavan from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) for the Gangapur Assembly constituency on Saturday. The announcement attracted the opposition of the NCP (SP) tehsil president Dr Dnyaneshwar Neel, who claimed it unjustly undermines loyal party officials who have worked diligently for the party.

Satish Chavan, who was suspended from the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, had his candidacy declared before formally joining the Sharad Pawar faction. This move has led to unrest among the NCP (SP), Congress, and Uddhav Sena in the tehsil. Dr Neel criticised the party for favouring an external candidate during difficult times, asserting that they would not work for the party under any circumstances.

The deputy district chief of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, Krishna Patil Dongaonkar, expressed that while they are open to giving nominations within the MVA, but will not support nominations to outsiders. It was our policy since the beginning, but unfortunately, an external candidate has been imposed. A joint press conference will be held to discuss the next action in this regard, he said.

District Vice President of the Congress, Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, said, “ Despite the opposition, the MVA has fielded an outsider. Hence I am also submitting my candidacy and will discuss with office-bearers from both the tehsils to take further decisions.” Meanwhile, the opposition has increased the challenges for the aspirant Chavan for sure.