Oppressive conditions will impact formation of new hospitals

IMA's installation ceremony held; Dr Bhagwat Karad presides over

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Today new doctors are showing interest in providing their services to any corporate hospital without opening their own hospital due to oppressive conditions of the government and red tape. If small and medium hospitals are wiped-out, it will have far-reaching consequences on society. Therefore, it is the need of the hour to solve the issues of red-tapism on time, said former national president of Indian Medical Association Dr Ravi Wankhedkar.

He was speaking at the installation ceremony of the new office bearers of IMA Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch was held on Saturday. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad presided over.

Newly elected president Dr Yashwant Gade assured the members to work with everyone. Secretary Dr Anupam Takalkar announced new schemes. He expressed his intention to establish a mental health committee. IMA Central executive vice president Dr Jayesh Lele, Dr Shivkumar Utture, State president of 'IMA'. Ravindra Kute, state secretary Dr Santosh Kadam, State treasurer Dr Rajeev Agrawal, Former State secretary Dr Mangesh Pate, Ex-president Bakulesh Mehta, municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandalecha, GMCH dean Dr Sanjay Rathod, civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavle and others were present, Dr Ujjwala Dahhale, Dr Sachin Fadnis and others were present.

Strict law to prevent attacks against doctors

On the occasion, Dr Karad spoke about Right to Health, various problems of medical professionals and mixopathy. He assured that after reviewing the various difficulties faced by the doctors during the renovation of the hospital, concrete measures will be taken for them. He also expressed his desire to make stricter laws against attacks on doctors.