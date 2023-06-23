Opting for E-bills saves MSEDCL's consumers Rs 120 annually

Go-Green initiative: 18,482 consumers benefit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over 18,482 power consumers in the Aurangabad zone have chosen to receive only electronic bills (e-bills) through email and SMS, resulting in annual savings of Rs 22.17 lakh.

Under MSEDCL's 'Go-Green' initiative, consumers who opt for e-bills instead of printed electricity bills receive a discount of Rs 10 per bill. By participating in this initiative, consumers save Rs 120 per year on their electricity bills. This also allows them to avoid issues related to delayed or non-receipt of bills. The e-bills are promptly sent via email as soon as they are generated, enabling consumers to take advantage of prompt payment discounts.

Chief engineer Dr Murhari Kele has encouraged power consumers to participate in the 'Go-Green' initiative, emphasizing its importance. Currently, 9,585 consumers in Aurangabad urban circle, 5,775 consumers in Aurangabad rural circle, and 3,122 consumers in Jalna circle have joined the initiative.

To register for the 'Go-Green' initiative, consumers need to provide the 15-digit GGN number from their electricity bill on the utility's mobile app or through the website https://billing.mahadiscom.in/gogreen.php. More information is available at www.mahadiscom.in.