Oral stay on transfer of civic chief by state government?

Aurangabad, July 7:

The outgoing state government issued transfer orders of gazetted officers on June 29. Meanwhile, the administrative officers are in two minds as the new state government has granted an oral stay on these transfers. Owing to this reason, the transferred officers are rendering their services from the pre-transferred positions only.

The state’s General Administration Department (GAD) has issued an order transferring the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) municipal commissioner A K Pandey as the Chief Administrator (Cidco, Aurangabad), the Sangli collector Abhijeet Chaudhary as the AMC commissioner and the Chief Administrator (Cidco) Deepa Mudhol as the collector of Sangli. The orders had directed them to join their new positions soon. However, one week passed to the issuance of these orders and none of the three officers have taken their new charges. Instead, they are working in their old positions. It is said that these officers are told by the state government to continue with their work till the release of a fresh order. Hence confusion has prevailed in the administrative circle and the length of further stay.