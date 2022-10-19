Orange Day at Pinks N Blues
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 19, 2022 09:00 PM 2022-10-19T21:00:09+5:30 2022-10-19T21:00:09+5:30
Aurangabad, Oct 19: Pinks N Blues Preschool arranged Orange Day celebration. Students, teachers and non-teaching staff all came in ...
Aurangabad, Oct 19: Pinks N Blues Preschool arranged Orange Day celebration. Students, teachers and non-teaching staff all came in orange dress. Backdrop related with all orange things was decorated by teachers. Teachers explained to them the concept of orange colour through an interesting question-answer session. They sung the rhyme of oranges and lemons and the activity of making marigold flower with crape paper.Open in app