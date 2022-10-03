Orders issued to withdraw approval & ‘Shalarth ID’ of 149 teachers

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

The Director of Education Department directed the deputy directors of all the divisions to withdraw approval and ‘Shalarth ID’ of those teachers whose eligibility test certificates were declared invalid.

It may be noted that The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) declared conducted MahaTET-2019 on January 19, 2020. Pune police probing the recruitment of the Health Department case found irregularities in MahaTET 2019 result.

Police collected the names of candidates who were ineligible but were declared passed. The MSCE on August 3, 2022, released the names of the candidates who were debarred for future examination. The TET certificates of 7,880 candidates were declared invalid.

The director of the Education Department directed the deputy directors to hold a hearing of teachers and cancel their approval and ‘Shalarth ID and submit its report to the directorate. However, the deputy directors did not take the matter seriously nor submitted the report.

In a letter issued to all the deputy directors of all the divisions a few days ago,

director Mahesh Palkar stated that the action of withdrawing the approval and cancelling ‘Shalarth ID’ should be taken within eight days and submit its report immediately.

149 teachers to face action in district

In the list of invalid certificates, there are names of 120 primary school teachers from the district and 29 teachers from secondary schools. Officers from Education Department said that the salary of the teachers was stopped.