Orientation session for NASSCOM coordinators held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An ‘Orientation Session’ for coordinators of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) was organised at the Human Resource Development Center (HRDC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Friday.

The National Education Policy (NEP) - 2020 has given significant thrust to the multidisciplinary facet of academics while providing students with flexibility in learning as per individual interests.

Dr Bharti Gawali, the nodal officer of NASSCOM and coordinator of the NEP Implementation Authority of the University, conducted this orientation programme as an open platform for discussions about the scope and benefits of the association’s courses for students and teachers.

Regional Lead (Western Region, NASSCOM) Sachin Mhaske said that the association is the major provider of industry-certified and industry-ready courses.

Dr Bharti Gawali shed light on the necessity of efforts aligned to the guidelines of NEP-2020 and how standard online academic solutions can be convenient to address the present academic challenges.

Dr N N Bandella also spoke.