Osmanpura-Rangar Galli road to remain closed for 6 hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The chief minister Eknath Shinde and other important leaders will be attending the rally organised for the campaigning of Mahayuti candidate Sandeepan Bhumre on Thursday. Hence the police administration to maintain security has decided to close the road from Gopal Tea Centre (in Osmanpura Circle) to Rangar Galli and Jalna Road (for vehicles passing beneath the flyover) as the rally is starting from Kranti Chowk. These routes will be closed for vehicular traffic from 10 am to 4 pm tomorrow.

Bhumre will be officially submitting his nomination paper on Thursday. Earlier, the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Chandrakant Khaire and AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel had submitted their nominations to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Aurangabad Constituency.

Besides, the CM and Shinde group’s important leaders, office-bearers and activists from all corners of the district will also be attending the rally. The party has issued orders to them. Hence to maintain the security of the VVIPs and also maintain the law and order situation, the police decided to close the main road of the city (extending from Gopal Tea Centre to Machhali Khadak-Rangar Galli) for six hours. However, the passing of vehicles through the flyover will remain unaffected.

The road closed to the public is from Gopal Tea Centre, Kranti Chowk, Sillekhana Chowk, Paithan Gate, Barabhai Taziya, Gulmandi, Machhali Khadak and Rangar Galli. The road running from east to west beneath the Kranti Chowk flyover will also be closed to the public.

28 candidates submitted nominations

A total of 28 candidates had submitted the nomination forms till Wednesday from Aurangabad Constituency. The last date to submit the form is April 25. So far, 139 persons had procured 265 forms. The candidates who had submitted nominations on Wednesday were MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel (AIMIM) and others including Sangeeta Jadhav, Nitin Ghuge, Vasant Bhalerao, Panchsheela Jadhav, Jaganath Jadhav and Ziaullah Shaikh.