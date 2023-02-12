Outpouring of art in ‘Purvarang’

-Prelude programme of the Ellora-Ajanta International Festival

Aurangabad: Kathak dancer, cine actress Sonia Parchure and her colleagues enthralled the audience through the Sri Krishna dance drama at the prelude programme of the Ellora-Ajanta International Festival.

After a gap of seven years, the festival will be held in the city. Against this backdrop, a special prelude programme 'Purvarang' was organised at Sant Eknath Rang Mandir on Sunday. union Minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, MLA Haribhau Bagde, collector Astik Kumar Pandey and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Karad said that it is necessary to organize such a festival frequently. Collector Pandey said that on the occasion of the G-20 conference, the state government gave Rs 50 crore for the city. These funds are being utilized to transform the city. union women and child welfare minister Smriti Irani will be in the city for three days. MLA Bagde said that through this festival, Indian culture and folk arts are being showcased.