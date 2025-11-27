Outrage after woman’s photo morphed and circulated on social media

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Shillegaon police on Wednesday evening registered a case against a man for allegedly morphing and circulating a woman’s photo on social media.

Police said the accused, Dnyaneshwar Kande (Palsgaon, Gangapur), used AI technology to alter a sari-clad photograph of the complainant and her friend originally posted on Instagram. He then shared the morphed image through his WhatsApp status at 11 am on Wednesday, causing the woman’s public defamation. Acting on her complaint, police booked Dnyandev Kande under relevant sections of the IT Act at 6.30 pm. Police inspector Salim Chaus of Shillegaon police station is leading the investigation.