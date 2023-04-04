Outsiders create nuisance at exam centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkara Marathwada University decided to deploy sitting squad at the undergraduate examination centre in Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women after some outside youths created a nuisanceand abused the centre head on Monday.

According to sources, the has been holding undergraduate examinations since March 28.

Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women was allotted B Com second-year centre. Some outside students entered the centre between 1 pm and 1.30 pm on April 1 and had a quarrel.

The students were handed over to the Police who released them. The students arrived at the centre again after the afternoon paper was over and had a quarrel with each other. Two student union leaders came to the centre at 11.30 am on April 3 and abused the centre chief.

Sitting squad to be deployed

On learning this, the university administration decided to deploy a sitting squad at this centre.

The squad which will comprise two professors from the university will remain at the centre until the answer books are sealed and packed.