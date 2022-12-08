Outstation youth cuts own throat by glass piece near South City

Aurangabad:

In a rare incident, a 28-year-old outstation youth cut his own throat with the help of a piece of glass, near South City, on Aurangabad-Ahmednagar Highway, on Monday at 3 pm. The active Damini Squad rushed the victim Ram Babulal Baraliya (28, Gujarat) and admitted him for treatment in the government hospital.

It so happened that the vehicle owners and fruit sellers, on hearing screams Ram rushed to his help. Due to excessive bleeding, the victim was lying in a pool of blood. Besides, the persons who came to help Ram could not understand him as he was speaking in the Gujarati language.

In the meantime, the Damini Squad, who was going to extend help to a girl in Waluj, stopped their vehicle on seeing the rush of people near South City. The squad rushed the victim to the hospital in the official vehicle. Acting upon the information, Waluj MIDC police station PSI Sandeep Shinde, Rahul Nirwal and others reached the spot. Later on, Shinde reached the hospital and inquired about the patient’s health.

It has been revealed that the victim is mentally deranged and he has committed the act in a fit of mental sickness. Meanwhile, he is undergoing treatment and is not in the condition to speak. Hence the police could not record his statement, said Shinde.