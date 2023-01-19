Over 150 JNEC students get placement in different companies

Aurangabad: More than 150 final year students of Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College (JNEC) were selected for the jobs in the campus placement during the year 2022-23. The students are from Mechanical, Computer Science, Information Technology, Electrical, Electronics, Chemical and MCA courses and will get a yearly package between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh.

Various companies including,

Golman Sachs, Afore Technology, Atlas Copco, Hexaware, Virtusa, Cognizant Technology, Tata Elxsi, Jio Plateforms, Chubyy Traders, Dassault Systems, Foseco compnay, Endurance Group and Skoda Auto participated in the campus selection

Training and Placement Cell head Dr Parminder Kaur Dhingra said that the prominent companies from Information Technology, Telcome selected the final students for the job.

Divisional coordinator Mohsin Ansari, Arif Pathan, Sumedh Jadhav, Vinod Agrawal, Sudhir Yadhav, Vanita Hanmante, Ganesh Shigade, Aarti Rahulkar, Moiz Shaikh worked for the placement event.

Chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kadam, trustee Prataprao Borade, vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Principal Harirang Shinde, vice-principal Dr Vijaya Musande and others congratulated the students on their selection.