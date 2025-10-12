Over 1,500 volunteers clean 2,260 temples across Marathwada and Khandesh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

More than 1,500 volunteers including students, religious and social groups, and temple trustees took part in cleaning 2,260 temples across 14 districts of Marathwada and Khandesh on Sunday.

The campaign was organized by the Temple Archak Purohit Wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad. Devotees of all ages enthusiastically cleaned temples, Buddhist viharas, Jain sites, gurudwaras, and other Hindu religious places. The drive lasted four hours, from 7 am to 11 am. Last year, the Archak Wing had cleaned 1,850 temples. Organizers began planning the campaign a month earlier, holding meetings with various organizations. They prepared a comprehensive list of temples and religious sites and ensured all necessary cleaning materials were available locally.

-------

Hundreds of banners encourage public participation

To boost involvement, organizers displayed hundreds of banners at temples, attracting many devotees and citizens to join the drive. Several temples took responsibility not just for their own premises but also for nearby temples. Many individuals and groups also conducted local cleaning drives as part of the larger campaign.

-----------

Devotees sloganize the effort:

• “My Temple, My Responsibility”

• “My Temple, Clean and Beautiful Temple”

• “Temple Cleaning is National Cleaning”