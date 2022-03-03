Over 1.65 L candidates to take HSC 1st paper in A'bad division today

Aurangabad, March 3:

More than 1.65 lakh students of HSC will take their first paper at 408 centres within the jurisdiction of Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on March 4.

The State Board will conduct compulsory English subject at 10.30 am but, students will have to remain present at the centre an hour before the commencement of the examination.

The 1.65 lakh students from 1360 schools and junior colleges will appear for the HSC March/April 2022 examinations between March 4 and end on April 7.

The MSBSHSE and Education Department prepared to ensure HSC examinations copy-free. The sitting and flying squads were formed. The condition of 75 per cent attendance of students to appear for the examination was relaxed. The centres were instructed that the subject teachers should not be called on school premises on the day of the subject's paper they teach. Students can bring sanitiser with them for the examinations. The board has also made provisions of sanitiser as per the students' strengths.

Box

58,347 to appear in district

A total of 58,347 candidates from 470 junior colleges registered for the 12th examinations from Arts, Science, Commerce and MCVC streams. They will take the first paper at 153 main centres and 287 sub-centres on Friday.

There will be seven district level and nine tehsil level flying squads at the allotted centres tomorrow morning. The squads will comprise officers from social welfare, tribal development and revenue departments besides education and State Board.

Each main centre will have four members sitting squad while sub-centre will have a custodian (runner) as a squad member. The Board has maintained secrecy about sensitive centres.

Box

The district-wise number of HSC candidates and centres in the division are as follows:

District------students------centres

Aurangabad---58,347------153

Beed-------38,143-----------99

Jalna----31,376-----69

Parbhani----24,471-----55

Hingoli----13,472---32

Total------1,65,809---408