Over 1950 school teachers found bogus in M'wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 1950 school teachers were found bogus in Marathwada after their Aadhaar Cards were declared invalid in Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE ).

According to sources, the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) released information about bogus teachers a few days ago. The Council found the Aadhaar Cards of 12,653 teachers bogus across the State.

It may be noted that the union Education Ministry asked the Education Department of the State Government to get filled information about the schools, students and teachers in UDISE , which is one of the largest Management Information Systems initiated by the Department of School Education (Government of India).

The students ‘Aadhaar Card’ did not match, so, the schools were asked to update the Aadhaar Card.

The sources further said that the staffing pattern for the academic year 2022-23 would be given approval on the basis of the Aadhaar Card updates of students. Teachers were leaving no stone unturned to update the Aadhaar Cards of students.

The MSCE declared the Aadhaar Cards of 12,653 teachers invalid recently and they were termed as bogus teachers. The teachers were given a deadline to update their ‘Aadhaar Cards by April 30.

When contacted Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh Sajid Ahmed said that the teachers should get verified their 'Aadhaar Cards as early as possible to avoid facing action.

Axe may fall on teachers for failure to update

The sources said that the teachers who would fail to update their 'Aadhaar Cards' within the given deadline would lose their jobs.

Number of bogus teachers in M’wada

There are more than 1950, bogus teachers in various districts of Marathwada. The district-wise number of such teachers is as follows; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (587), Beed (165), Hingoli (83), Jalna (238), Latur (303), Nanded (230), Dharashiv (100) and Parbhani (250).