Over 20 K candidates to appear for NEET in city today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 20,000 medical aspirants will take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG) at 36 different centres in the city on May 7.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the test in pen and paper mode between 2 pm to 5.20 pm on Sunday for those who wish to take admissions to different health science courses including, MBBS, BDS, B Sc-Nursing, BAMS, BHMS and BUMS.

There will be negative marking for both sections-section A and Section B. The test will be held at 35 districts across the State. The names of some of the districts are Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani and Dharashiv, Jalgaon, Nashik, Dhule, Yavatmal and Malegaon.

Box

Test pattern

The test pattern comprises four subjects. Each subject will consist of

two sections. Section ‘A’ will consist of 35 multiple choice questions (MCQs) and section B will have 15 questions, out of these 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. There will be 200 questions while candidates will have to attempt a maximum 180. Each question will carry four marks.

The subject-wise pattern is as follows;

Subject-------Questions-----Marks

Physics----------50--------------180

Chemistry ------50-------------180

Botany---------- 50--------------180

Zoology--------- 50--------------180

Total-------------200---------------720

Box

13 languages

The languages in which the examination will be conducted are as follows; English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.