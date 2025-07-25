Over 20 properties demolished in Karmad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna Tollway Company has demolished over 20 unauthorised constructions within Karmad village limits on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna road using JCB machines. The demolition drive continued for two straight days.

Ten days ago, officials from the tollway company had marked a boundary 50 feet from the centre of the highway. Based on this, they had given local traders eight days to remove their structures. While some business owners voluntarily dismantled their tin sheds, platforms, and steps, others left their constructions intact.

On Thursday morning, the company officials, staff, labourers, and police arrived with JCBs and tractors to remove the unauthorised constructions. Demolition began with structures located on the northern side of the village road.

On Friday morning, the demolition continued on the southern side. After demolishing 7–8 structures, work was halted in the afternoon due to rain. On Thursday, 10 to 12 unauthorised structures were taken down. Tollway company's security officer Vinayak Sarvagnya, assistant officer Dinesh Rindhe, assistant police inspector Pratap Navghare, head constable Shivaji Madevad, Vijay Singh Jarwal, Vinod Khillare, and Dadasaheb Dhawale were part of the operation. Some RCC (reinforced concrete) structures had front columns that slightly extended within the 50-foot boundary. Owners of such properties were given an additional two days' time.