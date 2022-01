Over 3,000 new Covid patients in Marathwada in four days

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

In all, 3,137 Covid patients were reported in Marathwada in past four days. On January 9, there were 553 new patients in the region, 669 on January 10, 862 on January 11 and 1,053 on January 12. The total number of new patients in the past four days is 3,137, of which maximum active patients are in Aurangabad and minimum in Nanded district.

Maximum 1,062 patients have been reported in Aurangabad district in the past four days, 223 in Jalna, 227 in Parbhani, 55 in Hingoli, 563 in Nanded, 113 in Beed, 593 in Latur and 291 in Osmanabad.