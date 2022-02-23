Over 32 K 1st yr students appear on 1st day take first paper

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has started conducting examinations of regular undergraduate courses in the second phase.

Around 32,667 students of the first semester took their first paper on Tuesday while 5,958 were present.

It may be noted that the university has planned to hold UG examinations online in several phases for a smooth process. There are more than 3.50 lakh examinees for different UG courses including B A, B Com, B Sc within the jurisdiction of Bamu.

The duration of each paper will be one hour. There are three hours slots while candidates can choose any one hour slot. Bamu is conducting the online examination for the past two years because of Covid spread. Nearly 1.25 lakh candidates appeared for the backlog subjects in the first phase that commenced on February 8.

The second phase began on Tuesday. A total of 32,667 students took the first paper of English subject between 4 pm to 7 pm.