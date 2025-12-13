Over 3.6K cases resolved in national Lok Adalat

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 3626 cases, including 770 pre-litigation cases and 2856 pending cases, were successfully settled through compromise between both parties in the National Lok Adalat held on Saturday.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) informed that all the cases were resolved through settlements amounting to Rs 44.43 crores.

Many cases remain pending in various courts of the district for years. For the hearing of the cases, both parties have to regularly appear in court. This also costs them lawyers' fees and time.

Lok Adalats are regularly organised to facilitate settlements between both parties in pending and pre-litigation cases. A total of 34 panels were formed by the DLSA in the district for the National Lok Adalat held today.

With settlements reached in 770 pre-litigation cases and 2,856 pending cases, thousands of litigants will benefit. In the pending cases, settlements of Rs 40.99 crore were reached, resolving the disputes.

In the pre-litigation cases, settlements of the Rs 3.44 crore were settled, providing relief to the parties, informed Vaishali Phadnis, Secretary of the DLSA. Principal District and Sessions Judge and chairman of the Legal Services Authority Girish R. Agarwal and District Judge R. D Patil guided for this Lok Adalat.