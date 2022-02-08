Over 46 K candidates take UG exam online on 1st day

Aurangabad, Feb 8:

More than 46,000 candidates appeared for the first paper of undergraduate courses examinations in online mode within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Tuesday.

Around 1.27 lakh candidates who are from Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts were absent or failed in one or many subjects during the previous semester, registered for the examinations in September/October 2021 session.

The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of the university started conducting their examinations from today in the first phase.

Some of the candidates from Art faculty faced difficulty in opening online question papers for 30 minutes. The university appointed Information Technology coordinators to help candidates. When students contacted them, the problem was solved.

There were two sessions. A total of 59,260 candidates registered for the first session held morning while 37,350 of them were present. Nearly 21,910 were absent. A total of 8,909 took the paper in the afternoon session (second) while 2,425 were absent. Nearly, 11,334 registered for the session.

Talking to this newspaper, director of BoEE Dr Ganesh Manza said a total of 70,594 candidates made registration for both the sessions while 24,335 of them were absent in the morning and afternoon papers.

The university made candidates seat numbers as password from the current sessions to have the login process smooth. During the last semester, the password was the date of birth. However, those students who did not know about the change in password method faced difficulties during the login process.

The number failed students of the last semester was high (1.27 25 lakh). On this, Dr Manza said that generally, the percentage of failed students in the offline examination was 40 while in online it is 25.

“So, it will be wrong to say that such a large number of students were failed in the online examination,” he added.