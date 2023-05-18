Over 5.5 K girls reported missing in 3 months from State: Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “A total of 70 girls are reported missing daily in the State which has a legacy of Phule, Shahu and Ambedkar and is known as a progressive State. The day-by-day rise in the missing girls' ratio is a matter of concern. Insecurity of girls indicates there is no law and order across the State,” said MLC Ambadas Danve, the opposition leader to the Legislative Council.

He said that the number of missing cases shows that girls and women are not in the State.

“A total o 5,510 girls were reported missing in the State between January and March 2023.

Of them, 1600 are from January 1810 in February and 2200 in March. The State is always in on top place for women’s safety. Now, the number of missing girls is increasing and it is a matter of concerned,” he said.

Ambadas Danve sent a letter to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Women and Child Development Department stating to take measures for the safety of women.