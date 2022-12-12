Over 600 stalls to be installed in Advantage MahaExpo

Aurangabad: Marathwada Association for Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) will host a four-day ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo’ at Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) in Shendra MIDC on January 5. More than 600 stalls will be established on 35 acres of land at the Expo.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad performed ‘Bhumipoojan’ of stall installation work on Sunday.

MASSIA president Kiran Jagtap said that the Association has been implementing various initiatives for the development of industries and the city in Marathwada for the past 45 years.

It organised MahaVend in 2002, 2005 and 2010 years to provide new opportunities for small industries and information about new technologies and products.

A ‘Global Trade Fair’ was held in 2011. The Association hosted the ‘Advantage Mah Expo’ in the year 2014, 2017 and 2020.

The industrial exhibition will be organised at AURIC in Shendra MIDC between January 5 and 8, 2023. Dr Bhagwat Karad performed Bhumipoojan of stalls establishment work. Cooperation Minister Atul Save, coordinator of Maha Expo Abhay Hanchnal and MASSIA office-bearers were present.

Box

Efforts to invite PM Modi

Kiran Jagtap said that efforts are being to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the the inauguration of Maha Expo.

MASSIA delegation will leave for Delhi on December 13 to invite PM Modi. He said that Chief Minister, deputy CM, industries and union ministers would be invited to the mega industrial exhibition