Over 65 K candidates taking MHT-CET-PCB in M'wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 65,000 students started taking Maharashtra Common Entrance Test in Physics Chemistry and Biology (MHT-CET- PCB) group in the eight districts of Marathwada.

It may be noted that the MHT-CET was divided into two groups. The first group is physics, chemistry and mathematics (PCM), while the second is comprised of physics, chemistry and biology (PCB).

The State Common Entrance Test Cell conducted the MHT-CET for the PCM group at 26 centres across Marathwada between May 9 and 13, for admission to undergraduate degree courses in engineering, pharmacy and agriculture for the academic year 2023–24.

In the first phase, nearly 39,545 aspirants registered for the PCM group. The second phase of the test for the PCB group began on Monday and will continue up to May 20.

More than 65,000 students registered for the second group. Of them, over 10,500, candidates appeared in two shifts (9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm) on Monday and Tuesday at 40 centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv, Latur, Hingoli, Parbhani and Nanded. The highest number of students are from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (29,301). There are six centres in the city.

Box

6.2 L candidates registered in State

Nealy 6.2 lakh youths have registered in the State for the test. Of them, 1.1 lakh are from the eight districts of the Marathwada.