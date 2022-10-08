Over 81 pc candidates take MPSC exam in city

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

Nearly 81 per cent of candidates appeared for the group-B combined preliminary examinations at 69 centres of the city on Saturday conducted by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

According to details, a total of 23,273 candidates registered for the examination for the city while 18,904 were present for the test.

Some of the candidates found questions on current affairs and history subjects difficult while others experienced questions on Mathematics and logical reasoning as tough. The paper of 100 marks was held between 11 am to 12 noon while candidates were present at the centres between 9.30 am to 10.30 am for the frisking.

The combined preliminary examination has subjects like History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Mathematics and Logical Reasoning. There were 100 marks multiple-choice questions in the general study. The Maharashtra Subordinate Service Prelims Examination 2022 was conducted for the 800 posts of assistant section officer, Sales Tax Inspector, PSI and sub-registrar.

A total of 2809 officers and employees pressed into the services of examination which were passed smoothly. The first group-B combined preliminary examinations were conducted at 60 centres on September 4, 2021.

A total of 19,663 had registered while 14,209 (72.26 per cent) were present for the preliminary examination. The second group-B combined preliminary-2021 test was organised at 65 centres on February 26, 2022. Nearly 17,679 (83.50 per cent) were present while 3,492 were absent.