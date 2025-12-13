Over 92 pc students appeared for JNVST

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 17,829 students from the district appeared at 52 centres for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST). The percentage of students' attendance was 92.33%.

A total of 80 meritorious students will be selected from them for admission to the JNV school in Kannad.

Out of the total centres, 41 were in rural while 11 were in the city. There is one Navodaya Vidyalaya in each of the 35 districts of the State while in our district, the Navodaya Vidyalaya is located at Kannad.

Admission to the 80 students will be given in the sixth standard from each district. A total of 75 pc seats are reserved for students from rural areas while 25 pc from city areas.

Recently, there has been intense competition among 5th-grade students for admission to this school every year. This year, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district is leading in the number of students who registered for this examination.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) entrance examination for the national level test is conducted on Saturday. For this, 19,311 students, including 9880 girls, from the district had registered. Of these, 17,829 students, including 9,121 girls, were present for the entrance examination.

It was observed that 1,482 students did not appear for the examination. The paper, consisting of language, mathematics, and intelligence tests, was held from 11 AM to 1.30 PM. To ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations, Secondary Education Officer Ashwini Lathkar, along with Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Principal Bholan Saroj, Deputy Education Officers Sitaram Pawar and visited and inspected various examination centres.