Over 94 K aspiring teachers face uncertain future over delayed recruitment

Aurangabad: It seems that the wait of more than 94,000 candidates for teachers' recruitment won’t end because of the delay in holding the Teachers Aptitude and Eligibility Test (TAIT).

It may be noted that it is mandatory to qualify TAIT for the recruitment of teachers in primary and secondary schools of Zilla Parishads, Municipal Corporations and Councils across the State. Thousands of candidates who have passed D El Ed or D T Ed have to qualify Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MahaTET) to become eligible for the job.

The Government conducts TAIT for the recruitment of teachers. Those who qualify the TET can only appear for TAIT. The recruitment of teachers has been pending for the past five years.

The first TAIT was held online in December 2017. Since then, thousands of TET holders have been waiting for the job test. The school education decided to appoint an agency to hold the TAIT in August 2022.

School education minister Deepak Kesarkar had informed public representatives in the Winter Session of Assembly that a private agency was selected for the examination.

Also, the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court directed the Government to conduct the test considering the shortage of teachers. Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) was to announce the TAIT schedule by December 15. However, the schedule was not announced yet.

Commenting on this, the general secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh Sajid Ahmed said that the Education Department should declare the schedule of TAIT as per the directives of the High Court.

The officers from the Maharashtra State Council of Examination said that the advertisement for the teachers' eligibility test would be announced soon. However, the officers refused to give the exact date of the commencing the process.

Number of eligible candidates

The number of years and paper-wise TET holders who are eligible for the TAIT are as follows;

Year------------Paper-I------------II

2017------------7,445------------2,928

2018------------4,030------------5,647

2019------------10,487----------6,105

2021------------9,674------------7,648

Over 9.5 K candidates disqualified

The MSCE disqualified 9,543 TET holders for tampering with the result to get passed in the examination. Of them, 1663 were in 2018 while 7,880 candidates were declared disqualified in 2019.

CTET holders also waiting

Thousands of candidates from the State who have passed Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) between 2017 and 2021 are also waiting for the recruitment test.