Over Rs 2 lakh goods stolen along with truck

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A goods vehicle parked in front of Metalman Company in the Waluj MIDC industrial area was stolen within minutes by thieves on Tuesday.

The theft involved the vehicle along with iron trolleys and plastic crates, totaling over Rs 2 lakh in value. The complainant, Narayan Dhonde, operates an Ashok Leyland goods truck on hire for Keshardeep Company. On the night of the incident, he transported three iron trolleys and one plastic crate from Keshardeep Company, D-12, to Metalman Company, B-12. Around 8.45 pm, he parked the vehicle in front of the company plot, left the key in the truck, and went to the watchman. When he returned just ten minutes later, at 8.55 pm, the vehicle was missing. The stolen goods include the truck, iron trolleys, and plastic crates worth approximately Rs 2.09 lakh. Waluj MIDC police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.