Owaisi appeals deprived classes to unite for justice

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The AIMIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi, while addressing a public meeting in the city on Monday, claimed that his party has never worked for any one section of the society. We have raised voices for the reservations of Maratha and Dhangar communities in the parliament. Hence justice will not prevail unless the deprived communities (Vanchit Samaj) comes together, he stressed.

Owaisi was addressing a public gathering organised at Aam Khas Maidan for the campaigning of its party candidate and MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel today evening.

In his 42-minutes long speech, Owaisi first took a dig at all the opposition parties through narrating poetic lines (Shayari). He repeatedly pin-pointed that Maha Vikas Aghadi has not fielded a single Muslim candidate for Lok Sabha election in the state. He also mentioned that AIMIM had extended support to Prakash Ambedkar in Akola and Amravati to pay off his debt.

He also mentioned INDIA Front called him on the dais and then dissociated. We also submitted proposal for three times, but the Front did not invited us for discussion across the table. The MVA leader while speaking to us privately clarified saying, “ If we take you with us then the votes of others could not be polled.” Our candidate is bound to give justice to all sections of the society. All the opponents have united to defeat him. However, I appeal to you to use your vote appropriately, said Owaisi.

Owaisi said, “ Those who were uttering ‘Khan’ versus ‘Baan’ in the city’s politics for last 30 years are now compelled to reach Eidgah to attract the votes of minorities; explain benefits of Namaz and also narrate the relief from ailments after praying by Muslim devotees etc.” Later on, Owaisi trained his gun towards another candidate saying ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’.

Audio Clip

Owaisi during his speech played the audio clip of Prime Minister Modi’s speech where he is addressing audience saying how Congress will be giving the properties and Mangalsutras of Hindus to Muslims.

11-minutes speech of candidate

In his brief speech of 11 minutes, the aspirant Imtiaz Jaleel mentioned on how he got elected the assembly election in 2014 and the parliamentary election in 2019. He criticize the opponents explaining how they are playing tactics to defeat him. He claimed, “ No matter what anobody says about me or make their calculations, I will be going to emerge as a winner and get elected.”

Sameer Khan’s family in meeting

It may be noted that a youth Sameer Khan had unfortunately died in the police firing held during the Kiradpura riot. The deceased’s family reached the venue of public gathering with his photo for justice. This created a confusion for a while. Later on, the activists convinced the family members and get them seated near the stage.