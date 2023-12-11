Panchakki; a heritage at the mercy of Wakf Board

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The world famous watermill Panchakki is a protected heritage monument with the state’s Department of Archaeology (DoA). The custodian of the heritage, however, showed inability in undertaking its conservation work unless the occupant - Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs (MSBoW) - vacates the possession of its office from the campus!.

Adding to the woes, the Wakf Board failed to provide the details of expenses made by it on the upkeep of the campus in the last couple of years.

According to sources, “Few months ago, the state archaeology had alerted the Wakf officials from painting of the interior portions of the arched compartments (barracks) turned into office sections and the old furniture, but the board officials paid no heed to it and completed their task."

When contacted the assistant director (DoA) Amol Gote said,“ The conservation of heritage Panchakki is possible only after vacating of the possession by the present office occupying it. We have plans to prepare an estimate and preserve this marvellous structure, but we are lacking the positive cooperation to it."

Pride of Deccan

The watermill Panchakki is the magnificent landmark heritage well-known all over the world for its excellence in hydraulic engineering. The international and national tourists visit to see it in large number every year. The USP of the heritage is to see the spinning of a pair of circular-shaped stone with the friction of water and fan blades beneath it. The water is transported through underground aqueduct (naher) from a place somewhere near Ohar, at a distance of 5-7 kms away, through a siphon system. There are three water tanks on the campus, tomb of Baba Shah Musafir, a beautiful mosque and a string of arched barracks (malgis) in L-shaped on the campus. Once upon a time, Asia’s biggest library was housed on the campus. One 400 year old banyan tree which is itself a tree heritage is standing tall on the campus.

Why not the rule is applicable to Wakf Board

According to an heritage expert, on condition of anonymity, “Few years ago, the Central Government instructed all the government offices existing inside or on the heritage campus to vacate their possessions. Accordingly, the ASI (Aurangabad Circle) shifted its office from Bibi ka Maqbara campus. Prior to it, the Army had also vacated the Red Fort. Then why the same order is not applicable to vacate the campus of Panchakki and give complete possession to the state archaeology for its proper upkeep.”