Pandit Dhirendra Shastri supports Maratha reservation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Pandit Dhirendra Shastri today extended his support to Maratha agitation saying, “Our country was under slavery. In that difficult situation, the brave men who fought hard to free Mother India included the maximum contribution of the Maratha community. It is the demand of Bageshwar Peeth that the Maratha community should get the reservation.”

While addressing the press conference

Pandit Shashtri underlined, “ I appeal to the government to discuss and grant reservation to the Maratha community.”

When asked that ANS is accusing him for not accepting their challenge, Pandit Dhirenda Shashtri said,“Any question, or debate is not resolved by speaking before the media. We see a doctor for a remedy when we have any pain. If you (ANS) feel anything wrong in me then instead of going to the media come to me. I am telling the same to the ANS office-bearers, but they had not communicated with me during my visit to Nagpur and Mumbai. I am here for three days in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Hence I appeal to them that If they are having any issues come to have a dialogue with me.”

The union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre, Shirish Boralkar, Sanjay Kenekar and others were present at the press conference.