Papers of law courses postponed

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University's BA, LLB students backlog sixth and regular ninth semester papers came out simultaneously on January 25. A state level elocution competition ‘Nagsencha Vakta’ has also been organised on the same day. Hence the director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Ganesh Manjha issued a circular for postponement of law exams. A separate schedule for the postponed papers will be announced soon, the circular said.